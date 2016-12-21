2 teens accused of stealing over $7K of merchandise using anti-security device

Web staff Published:
GENERIC-ARREST_634x356

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two local teenagers are facing charges after they were found with thousands of dollars of merchandise with price tags and security tags intact.

Early Wednesday morning, New York State Police stopped a car on I-90 in Albany. Inside the vehicle, police found several Nike apparel items with the price tags and security tags still attached; two iPhone cases that were still in the packaging; clothing with price tags and security tags; and three tote bags with the price tags and security tags attached.

The items totaled over $7,500 in value.

Police said the pair had two large handbags that contained devices designed to defeat store security systems. Police determined where most of the items were stolen.

A 17-year-old female from Niskayuna was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of an Anti-Security Item. She was also found with a baggie of marijuana and charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

A 16-year-old female from Schenectady was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of an Anti-Security Item.

Both were arraigned in Albany City Court and ordered to return at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s