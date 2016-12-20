Woodstock festival site nominated for historic registers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival is one of the properties in New York nominated to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the nominations Tuesday of 26 properties, resources and districts by the New York State Broad of Historic Preservation.

The sites include the Woodstock site in rural Bethel in Sullivan County, where some 400,000 fans gathered on rolling farmland for three days of rock music in August 1969. Also nominated is the Niagara Power Project Historic District, a major 20th-century engineering feat stretching along the Niagara River.

Landing a place on the registers can help property owners and organizations secure preservation grants and historic rehabilitation tax credits from the state and federal governments.

