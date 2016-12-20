Police: Home health aide pawned jewelry of Rotterdam resident

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany woman has been accused of stealing and pawning jewelry from a home where she worked as a home health aide.

Police received a report for stolen jewelry on December 13 from a residence on 3rd Street in Rotterdam. The jewelry was found at a pawn shop on the same day it was stolen.

The jewelry was pawned by Jaime Kahl, 34, according to police. Kahl worked as a home health aide for the 3rd Street resident.

Kahl was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

She was sent to the Schenectady County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 secure bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (518) 355-7397.