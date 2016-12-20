NY’s zombie property law goes into effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is now holding companies accountable for so-called “zombie properties.”

The law goes into effect Tuesday.

According to the law, banks and mortgage services must secure and maintain them and report back to the Department of Financial Services.

“We have been fighting the ‘zombies’ alone for far too long,” Assemblyman Santabarbara said, “It’s time to hold the banks accountable for the vacant and abandoned properties they have left behind, and responsible to make sure our neighborhoods recover.”

If they don’t, they could face a fine of up to $500 per day and per property.

To report a zombie property or request a form, simply call Assemblyman Santabarbara’s office at (518) 382-2941, send an email to SantabarbaraA@NYAssembly.gov, or complete the form online at http://nyassembly.gov/mem/Angelo-Santabarbara.