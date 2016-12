ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Farm and Albany Barn hosted a guided tour of the Academy Lofts, which was formally known as the Saint Joseph Academy.

The Academy at 56 Second Street in Arbor Hill has been converted into 22 affordable living and work-style apartments.

The redevelopment addresses the needs of the neighborhood including housing, economic development, arts and heritage and culture.

Congressman Paul Tonko and State Senator Neil Breslin were among several that took the tour on Tuesday.