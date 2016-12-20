Local MMA fighter to compete in Madison Square Garden fight

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York was the last state to sign on and make MMA fighting legal.

As they get set to have the first bout from the world series of fighting on New Year’s Eve a young man from Amsterdam is getting his big break.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara introduced Tommy Marcellino during a press conference on Tuesday. Tommy will be part of the card when the fights happen New Year’s Eve at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“It’s a big opportunity, it’s a big card,” Marcellino said. “You know they’re having four title fights, and basically besides the UFC it’s the best biggest card out there.”

The biggest beef for local fighters is they had to leave the state to fight and their family and friends couldn’t watch them. That all changed when they legalized it in the state.