Local MMA fighter to compete in Madison Square Garden fight

Web Staff Published: Updated:
tommy-marcellino

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York was the last state to sign on and make MMA fighting legal.

As they get set to have the first bout from the world series of fighting on New Year’s Eve a young man from Amsterdam is getting his big break.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara introduced Tommy Marcellino during a press conference on Tuesday. Tommy will be part of the card when the fights happen New Year’s Eve at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“It’s a big opportunity, it’s a big card,” Marcellino said. “You know they’re having four title fights, and basically besides the UFC it’s the best biggest card out there.”

The biggest beef for local fighters is they had to leave the state to fight and their family and friends couldn’t watch them. That all changed when they legalized it in the state.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s