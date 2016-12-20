Glens Falls Civics Center temporarily closes for repairs

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A popular venue was forced to close Tuesday night after deterioration was found on a support wall.

While removing snow from the roof of the Glens Falls Civic Center on Monday, crews noticed deterioration of the parapet wall on the civic center’s north side. The structure is still secure, but repairs will have to be made to ensure the safety of the public.

As a result, the Adirondack Thunder hockey game was postponed.

“We’re disappointed,” Gary Barnard said. “We wanted to see the game. But if there’s something that could be dangerous, we’d rather not go in, and we’re glad they’re not taking changes with people’s safety.”

The center had a similar issue in 2015, and it had to be closed for roof problems.

“Kind of sucks, especially for people that have been waiting as long as they have,” Nate Arno said.

But fans agreed that keeping people safe is most important.

“Safety is a priority, and they normally have their stuff together, so I’m sure they’ll get it fixed soon,” Arno said.

The next Adirondack Thunder game is scheduled for New Year’s Eve. Tuesday’s game will be rescheduled, and anyone with tickets will still be able to attend.