Expansion of Crime Analysis Center in Albany completed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The expansion of the Albany County Crime Analysis Center has been completed.

According to the governor’s office, the center primarily serves police and prosecutors in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady counties and is part of a state-supported network of seven crime analysis centers.

The centers provide real-time support to local law enforcement agencies to help solve, reduce, and prevent crime.

In 2013, Colonie Police were investigating a sexual assault. The vehicle was tracked as it traveled, caught the license plate number, and handed that information to police who caught the prime suspect.

Salam Haideri was charged and convicted of rape and predatory sexual assault. He’s now serving 22 years to life in prison.

Without the help from multiple jurisdictions, Colonie Police Chief John Teal says they may not have been able to solve the crime so quickly.

“The big thing is to have all these different agencies working together,” he said. “For the center to map out evidence for us like that is huge.”

Never before seen photos of getaway car in Jackie Porreca's murder going to & from scene. Crime center aided Colonie police investigation. pic.twitter.com/aqveyfltQa — Rachel Yonkunas (@Rachelon10) December 20, 2016

“This expanded facility will aid state and local law enforcement in their pursuit of justice,” Governor Andrew Cuomo. “With the addition of new state-of-the-art technology, police and prosecutors will have more resources at their disposal to help solve crimes, catch criminals, aid victims and create a stronger and safer Capital Region for all.”

The Albany center also helped solve the murder of Jackie Porreca, who was stabbed to death in August 2015. Two-and-a-half months later, Colonie police arrested her killer and the getaway driver.

“For the Porreca case, we asked them to look for a vehicle of interest,” Teal said. “They were able to review hundreds of hours of video that really helped free up our investigators.”

The Albany Center has data sharing agreements with 33 police departments and sheriff’s offices. The governor’s office says the center has 19 staff members including crime analysts and field intelligence officers.

The upgrades to the center cost $370,000.