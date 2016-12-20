Ex-police officer charged with killing 4 men in drug deal

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A retired New York police officer has been accused of killing four men who went missing during a drug deal this year as authorities reportedly discovered the remains of four bodies on property linked to him.

Federal prosecutors say Nicholas Tartaglione was arrested Monday on murder and conspiracy to distribute cocaine charges.

Tartaglione has pleaded not guilty. He used to work for the Briarcliff Manor police department and lives in Otisville.

WABC-TV reports state police and the FBI searched property linked to him and discovered the remains of four bodies.

The four missing men were last seen at a bar in the Orange County town of Chester in April. Police say the men knew each other and some of them were involved in drug activity.