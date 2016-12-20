CDPHP fundraising reaches major milestone of $300K

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital District Physicians Health Plan (CDPHP) is celebrating a major milestone having reached the $300,000 mark.

Each year, CDPHP chooses a local a local nonprofit organization and holds an employee basked fundraising event. All of the fund funds go directly to the chosen organization.

The events include bake sales, chili cook-offs, and silent auctions. This year, it has exceeded their goal.

In past years, CDPHP collected children’s books for Northern Rivers and donated blood for the American Red Cross and cooking meals for Ronald McDonald’s House guests.