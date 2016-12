Mr. Washington is a 4-year-old DSH gray tiger. He is neutered and up-to-date on his shots.

Melody is 5-years-old and an all-white cat.

They didn’t come to the shelter together and don’t have to go to the same home, but they have formed a bond.

Both are very sweet and in need of a loving home.

Animal Protective Foundation (518) 374-3944