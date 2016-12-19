Amazon pilots warn holiday packages may arrive late due to contract issues

WABC Published:
NEW YORK (WABC) — Amazon may experience some holiday turbulence in its shipping.

A pilot’s union says poor working conditions may cause packages to arrive late.

Millions of Amazon customers who rely on the company’s two-day Prime delivery are getting a startling warning about the looming holiday problem.

Pilots for the online shopping giant’s Prime Air service used its review format to give a one-star rating to their pilot’s union contract and said “there may not be enough pilots to deliver for Amazon around the holidays”.

But according to the retail giant, there will be no disruptions during the busy holiday season.

