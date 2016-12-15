Mother arrested after baby found alone in freezing car

JASPER, Ind. (WCMH) – A mother is in custody after her six-month-old infant was found alone in a freezing cold car overnight in Indiana.

Jasper police tell the Dubois County Herald that police were called to the area after someone reported a suspicious vehicle. The caller told police that two people got out of a 1989 Oldsmobile and walked through several backyards.

When police arrived, they found the infant in the back seat of the car. The temperature outside was 16 degrees, with a windchill of 3 degrees.

Police arrested Justice M. Mundy, 18 and charged her with neglect of a dependent and resisting arrest.

The second person managed to escape, according to police.

Police told WFIE that they believe the parents left the child alone while they went out to steal items.