Voters reject $196 million North Colonie School capital project

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters have spoken, and the answer is “no” to an almost $200 million bond proposal in the North Colonie School District.

There was concern that the vote was being held too close to Christmas, and voting only took place at one polling place. But there was record voter turnout dating back to 1986.

The vote stopped the bond proposal in its tracks with a vote of 54 percent to 46 percent.

The $196 million proposal at the North Colonie School District included improvements to all eight schools: six elementary schools, the middle school and the high school.

The comprehensive project would have also improved the bus garage, sports fields and improve traffic flow. With an increase in enrollment, Superintendent Joseph Corr said the district will now have to regroup.

“I think we have to go back to the drawing board, to sit down, and look at the project and work hard to address the pressing enrollment growth,” he said.

The increased enrollment comes from a lot of new home construction in the district, which is bringing in more young families.