Man accused of abusing teenage boys he met through a religious organization

JEFFERSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say abused three teenage boys he met from his participation in a Schoharie County religious organization.

Jonathan Luce, 51, is accused of creating opportunities to be alone with the victims at his home and then engage them in various sexual activities. The victims range from 12 to 17 years old.

Police say the incidents took place over the course of five years at his home on Deer Path.

Jefferson Central Schools sent a letter to parents concernign Luce.

“We sent out a letter to our parents today just to notify them and you know obviously we have the best interest of our student’s safety in mind,” Superintendent Brian Corey said.

Corey says he learned about Luce’s arrest Tuesday morning.

“If there are any students who have been impacted personally that’s certainly something that we need to address,” Corey said. “We have some in-house staff members who certainly deal with situations like this.”

He was charged with second-degree criminal sex act, sexual misconduct, second-degree sex abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials ask that if you have any information or may have been a victim to call State Police.

Luce is due back in court on January 2.