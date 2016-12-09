Police arrest Robin Williams and Tupac for trafficking drugs

WCMH Published:

PAYSON, Ariz. (WCMH) — Police have arrested Robin Williams and Tupac for allegedly trying to bring weed across the Mexican border, but not the ones you are probably thinking of.

According to CNN, Williams, 21, and Tupac Cru, 19, along with another man, were heading north on a roadway in Arizona, when they were pulled over for traffic violations.

A K9 officer was called in during the stop however after an officer observed “indicators of criminal activity,” according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.arrestedweb

Police said a search of the vehicle turned up bags of weed weighing more than 114 pounds and a street value of about $69,000.

All three men were arrested and police continue to investigate.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s