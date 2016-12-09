Police arrest Robin Williams and Tupac for trafficking drugs

PAYSON, Ariz. (WCMH) — Police have arrested Robin Williams and Tupac for allegedly trying to bring weed across the Mexican border, but not the ones you are probably thinking of.

According to CNN, Williams, 21, and Tupac Cru, 19, along with another man, were heading north on a roadway in Arizona, when they were pulled over for traffic violations.

A K9 officer was called in during the stop however after an officer observed “indicators of criminal activity,” according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Police said a search of the vehicle turned up bags of weed weighing more than 114 pounds and a street value of about $69,000.

All three men were arrested and police continue to investigate.