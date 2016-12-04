Hundreds gather at Empire State Plaza for the NYS Holiday Tree Lighting and Fireworks Display

Published: Updated:

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – 100s of people gathered to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season at the Empire State Plaza for the New York State Holiday Tree Lighting and Fireworks Display.

The New York State Office of General Services puts on the event every year. This year the News10ABC morning crew emceed the event.

There’s music and ice skating but the highlight of the night is the tree lighting and fireworks show. This year the tree is a 45 foot Colorado Spruce.

It’s lit up with thousands of LED lights. After the lighting, people oohed and ahhed at a 15-minute firework show.

A live band is playing and people are taking the chance to go ice skating on the rink at the plaza.

Officials tell News10ABC they plan for this event all year long and they’ll already start working on next year on Monday.

