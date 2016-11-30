Walmart decides not to build store in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Walmart announced on Wednesday that it is not planning to build a store in Ballston Spa.

Walmart released this statement following the decision:

“We greatly appreciate the support of the Southern Saratoga Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Ballston and others as we have worked through the development process.

We are committed to serving customers in and around the Albany and Saratoga County area and look forward to continuing to innovate our services and invest in improving our existing stores throughout the state and region.”

The proposed store was planned to go on Route 50 near Route 67 just south of Ballston Spa. The store was controversial and many residents spoke out in support and opposition since April 2014.

Last year Walmart said the store would have created 300 permanent jobs and 150 construction jobs.

