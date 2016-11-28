Albany police make arrest in Thanksgiving day Clinton Ave shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have arrested a 21-year-old Brooklyn man in connection with a Thanksgiving day shooting on Clinton Avenue in Albany.

Police say Kevin Douglas entered an apartment on the 10 block of Clinton Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon armed with a handgun and shot the man who lives there.

Douglas also allegedly attempted to steal property from the apartment, but instead fled the scene without any of the victim’s property.

The 35-year-old victim was treated at the scene and Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Douglas has been charged with one count of Burglary 1st, two counts of Attempted Robbery 1st, one count of Attempted Murder 2nd and one count of Criminal Use of a Firearm 1st.

He was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to Albany County Jail.