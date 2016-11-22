Troy announces parking and security measures for Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced a few reminders to folks visiting the city for the 100th anniversary Turkey Troy on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24.

Free parking will be available at a number of Front and River Street parking lots. A map of available lots can be found at: http://troyny.gov/Departments/Parking.aspx.

The Troy Police department has announced a number of security measures in connection with the Trot.

Back packs will not be permitted.

Costumes covering the face will not be permitted. Bulky costumes that may interfere with others are also prohibited.

Runners’ bags should be safely secured in vehicles or checked at the Trot’s “baggage check” located in the Troy Atrium (4 Third Street). Before a bag will be accepted in “baggage check,” the contents of the bag must be opened for inspection. We encourage placing items into a clear plastic bag. Plastic bags will be available, while supplies last, at packet pick up on Sunday, Nov. 20 and Weds., Nov. 23.

Spectators will not be allowed on the sidewalks adjacent to the start on Fourth Street between Fulton Street and Broadway.

Spectators will not be allowed beyond the finish line. Please meet your runners in Monument Square after they exit the finish chute and proceed through participant refreshments.

Event Director George Regan says entries for the Trot’s four events are expected to exceed 7,000.

“There are more than 181 family teams registered for the 5K,” said Regan. “Registrants have donated more than $10,000 to our two charities, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Joseph’s House and Shelter.”

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden says the Turkey Troy is more than just a foot race.

”It’s an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to come and enjoy Troy while celebrating our rich heritage and holiday traditions,” said Mayor Patrick Madden. “We are very pleased to see this race come together and anticipate another fun, family-filled event that brings thousands of people to our City.”

For more information on road closures for the Turkey Troy visit: http://troyny.gov/Newsroom/CityNews/16-11-22/City_Officials_Issue_Traffic_Advisory_for_Troy_Turkey_Trot.aspx