Police: Student stabbed at LaSalle School in Albany following altercation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police say the suspect in Wednesday’s stabbing at LaSalle School has turned himself in.

He has been identified as 17-year-old Zai-John Vanhoesen. He is being charged with assault in the second degree, but police say he may face other charges.

The crime left one student in the hospital.

An ambulance left the LaSalle campus Wednesday morning. The 16-year-old victim of the stabbing sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the stabbing happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning and began as an altercation between the two students. It escalated and one student stabbed the other with a knife before running away.

The LaSalle school said it all happened between classes, saying in a statement “LaSalle school is following its normal school schedule under a heightened security protocol to ensure the ongoing safety of its students, staff, and visitors.”

Albany police responded and cordoned off the scene. They also scoured the grounds on foot and with a K-9 unit in an attempt to determine where the suspect went.

Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox gave credit to staff at the school and how they handled the situation.

“They know how to handle kids that are having outbursts, that are having confrontations, so I’m sure that they handled this very professionally and made sure all the other students were safe,” Chief Cox said.

Vanhoesen is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany Thursday afternoon.