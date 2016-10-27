Man acquitted of injuring three people at doctor’s office

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was acquitted of injuring three people at a doctor’s office.

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gabriels Eye MDs on Western Avenue. The two doctors said they were afraid for their lives, but both chose to fight back and the suspect eventually left the scene.

“I decided to resist because I thought he was just going to take us all in the back room and shoot us,” Dr. Christopher Gabriels said.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Christopher Gabriels said a man with a gun threatened to shoot him and a receptionist. His wife and father, Dr. Forrest Gabriels, were also inside.

Police identified the man as 31-year-old Kofi Opoku-Agyemang, of Albany. Police said he ordered the doctor to get on the ground and go into a back room. But in an effort to try and save the lives of his wife and father, Christopher yelled out to them.

“You know, ‘Run, run, run,’” he said. “At which point, he pistol whipped me on the left cheek bone.”

Next, Dr. Forrest Gabriels made a getaway for the back door, but Forrest said the man tackled him, and the pair scuffled over the gun.

“He’s standing over me, and I can’t get out the door, and I’m going to die,” Forrest recalled thinking.

Forrest is thankful he made it to his 77th birthday on Friday, but his broken clavicle and ribs cause him severe distress.

“It was the worst feeling I could ever think of,” he said. “I couldn’t believe the pain couple of times. You know, it takes your breath away.”

The receptionist also suffered injuries, according to police.

Opoku-Agyemang was arraigned on Friday on two counts of Kidnapping in the Second Degree, one count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the Third Degree.

“It was scary today to see him,” Christopher said. “I felt sorry for his parents, who were there who actually turned around and said they were sorry.”

The doctors said they’re still trying to figure out what motivated the alleged crime.

“He had a bag with him that was full of knives, duct tape and wiring, so the thought was he was going to bind us up and either torture us or send me to an ATM,” Christopher said. “It’s all speculation.”

Police said the gun was an imitation gun. The doctors said Opoku-Agyemang was wearing glasses and white colored makeup that made his skin look lighter.