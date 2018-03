ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man accused of threatening a woman with a racial slur outside a supermarket was arrested.

The man also made his political views very clear.

Albany Police say Todd Warnken, 55, yelled at a woman waiting at a bus stop outside the ShopRite on Central Avenue.

Warnken told the woman that “Trump is going to win”, followed by a threat, profanity, and a racial slur.

Police charged Warnken with aggravated harassment.