Missing person ‘shrine’ found by man hiking in NY woods

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man hiking through woods on Monday came across a missing person “shrine”.

The hiker, James Rankin, recorded video of a number of trees containing missing person flyers from around the country.

Watch the video on Rankin’s Facebook profile. The video does contain explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to Rankin’s Facebook post, he says he reported the incident to police and was told that the homeowner of adjacent property claimed the circle of flyers was set up for a Halloween party.

Rankin says he’s not buying that idea because the papers have been up for a long time to be considered Halloween decorations.