Related Coverage Driver in fatal Amsterdam crash has been identified

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say the driver who crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer Friday in Amsterdam suffered a fatal medical event.

The crash happened on Market Street at around 10:30 a.m.

Joanna Maciarello, 64, was pinned inside the cab of the pickup truck and was extricated by members of the Amsterdam Police Department.

The driver of the tractor-trailer 47-year-old Christoper Baker was not injured and will not face any charges.