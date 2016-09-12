Toddler dies after being suffocated by bean bag chair

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC NEWS) – Leonardo Sanchez was about to celebrate his second birthday next week.

But now, his mother is making other arrangements.

“He was a very energetic, loving boy. he always had to be the life of the party,” Danielle Sanchez, Leonardo’s mother, said. “He had to be around everybody. He would take care of everybody”

But Leonardo Sanchez’s life came to an end Thursday while away from home.

Police and paramedics came to the West Jordan child center after getting an emergency call.

Then Danielle got a call at home.

“How can a child stop breathing and now I see my child lying there having CPR.”

Leo was taken to the hospital where he died later in the day. His mother soon learned what happened to him. He was underneath a bean bag.

“The teacher didn’t know my son was there and sat down. I don’t know how or why that happened.”

For now, police are calling Leo’s death an accident but his mother questions why wasn’t anyone watching him. Leo would have turned two next week.

“We’re going to have a birthday party for him because I was expecting to plan his birthday, not his funeral.”

His mother says because of Leo’s giving personality, their son is offering one more gift to a child in need.

“We decided to donate his heart to others, to help others so he can live on.”