WATCH: Mattress store 9/11 commercial sparks U.S. outrage

This is a commercial you cannot unsee

Web Staff Published: Updated:
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (NEWS10) – A mattress store ad is shocking the entire country.

Miracle Mattress in San Antonio is receiving backlash for their ad that promotes their 9/11 day sale.

In the commercial, mattresses are stacked up in the background, to resemble the World Trade Center buildings. Then two men knock them down as the woman in front screams.

She finishes the ad by saying “We’ll never forget,” in a sarcastic tone.

The mattress store is now apologizing for the ad.

The owner claims it was “tasteless and an affront to the men and women who lost their lives on 9/11.”

