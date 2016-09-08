Gov. Cuomo announces results of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Enforcement Campaign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced State Police made more than 700 arrests for DWI and issued more than 40,000 tickets during the 18-day campaign.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign ran from Friday, August 19 to Monday, September 5.

Its goal was to significantly reduce deaths and injuries caused by drunk or drug impaired drivers.

“Impaired and reckless drivers are danger to themselves and others on New York’s roadways and we have zero tolerance for this dangerous and selfish behavior,” Governor Cuomo said. “I thank state and local law enforcement for their efforts to get these menaces out from behind the wheel and off our streets and for their continuing efforts to protect the safety of all New Yorkers.”

The campaign was coordinated and funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

Law enforcement agencies also targeted drivers who were distracted, speeding, not wearing seatbelts, or not abiding by the “move over” law.

Police reported that 219 of the DWI arrests occurred during Labor Day weekend alone.

According to the Governor’s Office, police issued 43,704 total tickets. They included 17,555 for speeding, 1,413 for distracted driving, 2,306 for child restraint and seatbelt violations, and 531 for failing to “move over.”

Throughout the campaign, police also investigated more than 3,000 crashes. Out of those, more than 1,000 people were injured, and 11 people were killed.

The results of the campaign are broken down by Troop region below:

Troop Region DWI Arrests

(# of persons) Speed Distracted Driving Child Restraint/

Seat Belt Move Over Total

Tickets

(includes other violations) A Western NY 72 1,835 157 250 25 4,300 B North Country 60 981 54 174 49 3,121 C Southern Tier 32 1,564 51 69 65 2,984 D Central NY 73 1,411 161 175 37 4,185 E Finger Lakes 65 2,144 165 284 51 5,482 F Upper Hudson Valley 125 1,489 187 473 53 4,827 G Capital Region 83 1,972 170 277 67 4,915 K Lower Hudson Valley 92 1,644 101 225 68 4,230 L Long Island 58 845 197 135 11 2,835 T NYS Thruway 79 3,670 170 244 105 6,825