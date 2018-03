OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) – Police say a mother who’s accused of killing her daughter choked her 33-year-old daughter to death with a Rosary.

Officers responding to a call for a welfare check on Saturday found Geneva Gomez inside the home.

Juanita Gomez, 50, told responding officers she had been trying to rid satan from her daughter’s body.

She has been charged with 1st degree murder.

Gomez was denied bond on Monday.