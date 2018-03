MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Capital Region man has been charged with rape after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl under 17 years old.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says the girl contacted them saying 22-year-old Jared Brockbank sexually assaulted her.

Brockbank was arraigned in Malta Town Court and was held on $5,000 cash bail.

The department says the investigation is continuing. More charges could follow.