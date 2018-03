HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Pruyn Hill Road in Halfmoon Wednesday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived they found a Toyota Corolla in the brush off the road and the operator on the ground outside of the vehicle.

Thomas Waldron, 75, of Mechanicville, N.Y., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.