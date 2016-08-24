Prosecutor recommends 15 year sentence for Safyre Terry’s mother

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The prosecution is calling for a 15 year sentence against Safyre Terry’s mother, Jennica Duell.

Duell pleaded guilty to lying about a fire that killed Safyre’s family.

The fire on Hulett St. in Schenectady killed Terry’s three siblings and her father.

No one has been charged in setting the fire yet.

Duell first told investigators who she was with, who bought the gasoline, who set the fire, and why. Now a year later, she retracted those statements, saying she was never in Schenectady that night at all.

Duell is scheduled to be sentenced on September 12.