LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in a boating hit and run has a new attorney.

Cheryl Coleman will now represent 24-year-old Alex West.

Five people were arrested in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of 8-year-old Charlotte McCue.

Charlotte’s mother was also injured in the crash.

Both were boating on Lake George last month.

West was arraigned on two counts of leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it.