AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) – A gas leak that forced residents in Amsterdam out of their homes has now been fixed by National Grid.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s, the leak happened around 4:53am Sunday at 187 Country Club Lane.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to 18 people who were displaced from their homes

The shelter at the Fonda-Fultonville Central School District on 112 Old Johnstown Road in Fonda is closing.