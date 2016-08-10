Plane lands safely in Albany after smoke reported in cabin

COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) – An American Eagle flight from Washington, D.C., has landed safely at the Albany airport after the crew reported there was smoke in the aircraft’s cabin while making its final approach.

Officials at Albany International Airport in suburban Colonie say air traffic controllers received word from Flight 5446 about the smoke around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The flight was carrying 35 passengers and four crew members.

The airports fire and rescue unit responded as the plane landed safety about two minutes after contacting the Albany tower. The aircraft stopped on a taxiway and the passengers were evacuated. Buses took them to the terminal.

A preliminary inspection determined the smoke came from a small light fixture in the rear of the passenger cabin. No fire was detected.

