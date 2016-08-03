Driver hits Schenectady police car responding to emergency call

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A driver hit a police car at the intersection of State Street and Veeder Avenue Wednesday morning while the officer was responding to a call.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m.

The officer was driving with his lights and sirens on when he was hit on the right side.

The female driver and the officer were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The intersection was closed briefly, but has since reopened.

Police are investigating the crash, but say the driver will be issued a summons.

 

