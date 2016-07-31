Pregnant Florida woman sexually assaulted in ‘broad day light’

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An attacker punched a pregnant woman and sexually assaulted her in broad daylight, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. A construction worked helped the victim, deputies said.

It happened near the construction site at 49th Street North and 150th Avenue North around 9 a.m. Friday. The intersection is close to the Pinellas County Jail, PCSO and the Pinellas County Juvenile Court Center.

According to PCSO, the victim who is 8 months pregnant was walking south on 49th Street when the attacker pushed her down into a grassed area near a construction site. The attacker punched the woman repeating profanities. He pinned the victim to the ground with one arm removing her pants with the other, deputies said.

She was screaming for help and a construction worker ran over. The attacker fled on a bicycle.

He has apprehended a block away from the scene. He was identified as Jacob Johnson, 26. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery and taken to the Pinellas County jail.

Keosha Marion, who frequents the area, said this incident makes it seem like it’s not safe in the area.

“It makes it seem like it’s not safe to be out any time of the day. Like that was in broad daylight,” she said.

“If it’s happening right outside the jail, that’s not a good thing. What does that say about our community policing?” another resident Tina Brock said.