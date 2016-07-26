Man accused of beating neighbor with gun due in court

Published:

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of beating his neighbor with the butt of a shotgun is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say they got a call for shots fired and found 37-year-old Nicholas Palermo bleeding from his mouth.

Palermo told police he heard gunshots. When he went to investigate, police say he encountered 34-year-old Ethan Kravitz.

As for a motive police say they are getting conflicting stories as to what led up to the shooting.

Kravitz is charged with 2nd degree assault.

