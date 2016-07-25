Community closer to high speed rail production

HORNELL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A city in New York’s Southern Tier could gain hundreds of jobs if Amtrak and a French rail car manufacturer agree on a new supply contract.

Senator Chuck Schumer announced on Monday that the Amtrak Board of Directors will vote this week to support the final negotiations with Paris-based Alstom to provide the new trains for its Acela Express service.

Authorities estimate the deal would bring 400 jobs to Hornell alone and would indirectly create as many as 350 more jobs throughout upstate New York.

