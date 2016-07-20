Fort Edward man dies of natural causes

UPDATE: Medical examiners say the 50-year-old man died of natural causes.

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday there was a police presence at 12 Bridge Street in the village of Fort Edward.

Police say there was a middle aged man found dead in the home there Tuesday night. There is caution tape surrounding it right now.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with the chief of the Fort Edward Police Department and he says family and friends had not heard from him in several days and asked police to make a welfare check.

A pile of unopened delivered newspapers remains stacked on the porch.

Police have been on scene ever since they found the man Tuesday night. It is standard procedure to close off the property with caution tape. Police have not yet released his identity.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning. NEWS10 ABC will keep you updated.

