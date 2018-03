SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing several charges after he is accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home and attacking him.

Police say 40-year-old Kevin Bishop knew the victim, tried to force his way into the home, punched the victim several times, before threatening him with a golf club.

Police arrested Bishop when they arrived to the scene.

Bishop is charged with felony burglary, criminal mischief, weapons possession, and other charges.