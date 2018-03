ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Education Department has approved a new bachelor’s degree program at UAlbany.

The College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cyber Security will be the first standalone college dedicated to those topics.

The college is partnering with public agencies, private companies, and non-profit organizations, including the division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The program will begin at the start of the 2016-17 school year.