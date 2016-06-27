Off-duty NYSP trooper arrested for DWI following crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An off-duty New York State Police trooper was arrested for DWI following a crash on 9L in Queensbury on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 5:45 p.m.

Police say James Creede, 38, of Lake George, rear-ended a car that trying to make a left turn onto Antigua Road.

The operator of the first car was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for a complaint of back, neck, and head pain.

Creede, an off-duty trooper, was treated at the scene for a knee injury. He was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Police say Creede had a BAC of 0.18.

He is due in court in July.