You’re Invited: Shmaltz Brewing Company gets ready for beer bash in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tickets are now on sale for a special event at a brewery in Clifton Park.

The Shmaltz Brewing Company is having their third Anniversary Bash next weekend. The event will be held on Saturday, June 25 at 6 Fairchild Square Suite A. Showtime begins at 1 p.m. and the curtain drops at 5 p.m.

The bash will feature all of the Shmaltz lineup of beer including year round offerings, seasonal favorites, rare vintage offerings and one of a kind beers. Each guest brewery will be offering three of their favorite beers. There will also be live music, loads of comfort food and BEER… a lot of beer. Guest Breweries include:

Common Roots

Rare Form

Ommegang Brewery

Singlecut Beersmiths

C.H. Evans Brewing

Big Alice Brewing

Bronx Brewing

Brown’s Brewing

There will be casks, barrel tastings and plenty of rare finds along with games and prizes and a killer line-up of music.

Richie Ortiz Solo Guitarist 1-5 p.m.

Bohm Dialogue – Experimental Fusion Jam Trio 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Super 400 – Rock Trio 3-5 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the New York State Brewers Assocation.

General Admission is $25.00 which Includes a 10 oz commemorative snifter, 6 drink tokens and 15% off all beer to go! If you plan on being a designated driver that admission is $10.00 which includes general admission and 15% off all beer to go. BUY YOUR TICKETS