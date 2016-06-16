You’re Invited: Shmaltz Brewing Company gets ready for beer bash in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tickets are now on sale for a special event at a brewery in Clifton Park.
The Shmaltz Brewing Company is having their third Anniversary Bash next weekend. The event will be held on Saturday, June 25 at 6 Fairchild Square Suite A. Showtime begins at 1 p.m. and the curtain drops at 5 p.m.
The bash will feature all of the Shmaltz lineup of beer including year round offerings, seasonal favorites, rare vintage offerings and one of a kind beers. Each guest brewery will be offering three of their favorite beers. There will also be live music, loads of comfort food and BEER… a lot of beer. Guest Breweries include:
- Common Roots
- Rare Form
- Ommegang Brewery
- Singlecut Beersmiths
- C.H. Evans Brewing
- Big Alice Brewing
- Bronx Brewing
- Brown’s Brewing
There will be casks, barrel tastings and plenty of rare finds along with games and prizes and a killer line-up of music.
- Richie Ortiz Solo Guitarist 1-5 p.m.
- Bohm Dialogue – Experimental Fusion Jam Trio 1 – 2:30 p.m.
- Super 400 – Rock Trio 3-5 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the New York State Brewers Assocation.
General Admission is $25.00 which Includes a 10 oz commemorative snifter, 6 drink tokens and 15% off all beer to go! If you plan on being a designated driver that admission is $10.00 which includes general admission and 15% off all beer to go.