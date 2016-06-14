Massachusetts Trooper saves baby hawk found in street

ANDOVER, Mass. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts State Police say they made a new buddy the other day and got it in contact with a local rescuer.

Officials say it happened on Route 125 in Andover. That’s where Trooper Leigha Genduso stopped to check on two good Samaritans in the breakdown lane who showed her a baby hawk that was in the middle of the road. baby hawk 3baby hawk 2

Trooper Genduso took the little red tailed guy and brought him back to the Andover Barracks where she was able to make contact with Diane Welch, who is a rescue falconer.

Diane Welch picked him up and will be rehabilitating him back to health. The baby hawk appears to have fallen out of a nest and was emaciated.

