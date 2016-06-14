Massachusetts Trooper saves baby hawk found in street

ANDOVER, Mass. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts State Police say they made a new buddy the other day and got it in contact with a local rescuer.

Officials say it happened on Route 125 in Andover. That’s where Trooper Leigha Genduso stopped to check on two good Samaritans in the breakdown lane who showed her a baby hawk that was in the middle of the road.

Trooper Genduso took the little red tailed guy and brought him back to the Andover Barracks where she was able to make contact with Diane Welch, who is a rescue falconer.

Diane Welch picked him up and will be rehabilitating him back to health. The baby hawk appears to have fallen out of a nest and was emaciated.