Woman receives card from hospital that says she’s dead

CROZET, Va. (AP) – A Virginia hospital is apologizing after accidentally sending a sympathy card to the family of a woman who’s still alive.

WVIR-TV reports that Marilyn Mullins received a card from the chaplain Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital almost a month and a half after her three-day stay there. The card, which was addressed to Mullins’ family, said her family was in the hospital’s thoughts after her death.

The only problem is that Mullins is still alive.

The hospital blamed the incident on a clerical error. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital said in a statement that an official accidentally clicked the box for a deceased patient instead of “discharge to home” in the electronic medical record.

The hospital said the erroneous information was not sent to any outside organizations or government agencies.