Woman receives card from hospital that says she’s dead

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

CROZET, Va. (AP) – A Virginia hospital is apologizing after accidentally sending a sympathy card to the family of a woman who’s still alive.

WVIR-TV reports that Marilyn Mullins received a card from the chaplain Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital almost a month and a half after her three-day stay there. The card, which was addressed to Mullins’ family, said her family was in the hospital’s thoughts after her death.

The only problem is that Mullins is still alive.

The hospital blamed the incident on a clerical error. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital said in a statement that an official accidentally clicked the box for a deceased patient instead of “discharge to home” in the electronic medical record.

The hospital said the erroneous information was not sent to any outside organizations or government agencies.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s