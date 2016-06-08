Police rescue kitten from the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Police have rescued and found a home for a kitten found stranded in the middle of a Louisiana bridge.

Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou says a commuter called the bridge authority Tuesday afternoon to report seeing the kitten on the northbound span of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway about a half-mile from Metairie.

Dufrechou says Officer Shenandoah Jones rescued the kitten, which seems to be OK except for a small bruise on its chin.

Dufrechou thinks the animal must have been hiding in the engine compartment of a large car or SUV and fell out, or someone tossed the kitten from a moving car.

Dufrechou says a bridge dispatcher has adopted the kitten, which the Causeway employees have named “Miracle.”