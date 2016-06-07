Teen arrested, accused of shooting victim in stomach back in January

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say a suspect sought in connection with a shooting earlier this year was arrested Monday afternoon in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue.

Authorities say 19-year-old James Johnson Jr. from Troy was arrested on a warrant issued earlier this year for a shooting that took place in the afternoon of January 29, also in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue. The victim was shot in the torso.

Police say Johnson is charged with Attempted second degree murder, Assault in the first degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.

Johnson will be arraigned in Troy City Court Tuesday.

Police say 23-year-old Chentel Grant was also arrested with Johnson. He is a resident of the Bronx. Grant was arrested on warrants from Columbia County and was turned over to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.