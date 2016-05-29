Military mom touched by restaurant servers’ kind gesture

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A small act of kindness had a big impact on a military wife and her four-year-old son.

“I was just really touched by the fact that somebody didn’t know me… and they could still do something so nice,” said Emily Infinger.

The Norfolk mother was having a rough afternoon last Sunday. She decided to take her four-year-old son, Ben, to the Texas Roadhouse on Silverleaf Drive in Virginia Beach.

The meal marked one of many shared just between the two of them; Infinger’s husband recently spent more than a year overseas with the Navy. He returned briefly, only to set off again.

“[Ben] said, ‘Mommy, can I tell the server about Daddy being on the boat?’ I said, ‘Sure, you can tell her if you want to.’ So when she came over, he said, ‘Excuse me, I have something to tell you, my daddy’s on a ship and he’s out right now.’”

Their waitress, Sabrina Carver, was touched.

“I immediately went back in the kitchen, because I couldn’t stand there anymore,” Carver said. “It broke my heart.”

Carver shared what Ben had said with two other servers, Katie Gearey and Clayton Snell. The three decided to pay for Infinger’s meal.

“We automatically wanted to help,” said Gearey. “And kind of give back to a family that’s given so much to our community in general.”

On the back of Infinger’s receipt, they wrote: “We know things are not easy when dad’s away, so tonight, this one is on us!”

Infinger broke into tears. She hugged the servers in thanks.

“It was very emotional,” said Snell. “I think it’s awesome to see how giving back can go such a far, long way.”

Infinger shared a photograph of the receipt on Facebook. The post has been shared more than 5,000 times.

“I just wanted to inspire people to, you know, be kinder,” she said. “And I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Infinger’s husband returned home on Thursday. She hopes to soon take him to the restaurant to meet the servers who made her night so special.