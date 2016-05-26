Police: Man pays 15-year-old girl for sex after sending Facebook friend request

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say a Colonie man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Authorities are accusing 20-year-old Javier Rivera of sending a friend request to a girl on Facebook, asking if she would have sex with him for money. She agreed and they then met at a location in Clifton Park where the act occurred.

Police say Rivera was charged with Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor, Patronizing a Prostitute and Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Sexual Misconduct.

He was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $2,500 Bail/ $5,000 Bond. Rivera is set to return to the Town of Clifton Park court on a later date.

What others are clicking on: